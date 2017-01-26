LETTER: Support for football club

As one of the longest residing residents in the Worthing Road of nearly 32 years and having lived in the town since birth in 1948, I trust that the council will ALLOW the planning application for the 3G Football Ground for Horsham Football Club.

I recommend that the council dismisses any objections from the so-called Worthing Road Action Group.

The reason being that historically there is a lot less traffic and noise now in the Worthing Road than say 50 years ago due to the Horsham bypass.

Locating the town football ground at the Golf and Fitness will be ideal, as the little additional noise on a Saturday afternoon will be much less than that created by the Horsham bypass itself.

Also the lights of the by-pass and the park and ride car park will far outshine any created by a new football ground. In addition there is hardly a resident that I can see within a quarter of a mile having played golf there recently.

The current council members have a TERRIBLE record in giving assistance to major sports clubs in the town especially the cricket club which is the town’s greatest asset (it was the major reason why Sun Alliance moved here in 1963).

The council’s lack of interest in sport and its facilities has also cost the loss of town’s biggest yearly attraction over the last century, namely County Cricket week. As a former treasurer of the cricket club it is so disappointing to see Guildford Council support their town with County Cricket and Eastbourne Council supporting their town also to the tune of around £40,000, in order to gain the fixture away from Horsham.

In addition the council and its officers have left the former cricket groundsman’s cottage to rot by not allowing any planning to replace the building so it has become the town’s biggest eyesore!(However this is not the major issue here).

The current council in my opinion have done little or nothing in recent years to help the town’s sport clubs which are so important to our community.

Therefore the football club having found a suitable location, I trust the planning officers and council will allow this application for the benefit of our town.

Colin Cloy Dip PFS

Worthing Road, Horsham

