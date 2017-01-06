LETTER: Strategy for waste sites?

With reference to Roger Arthur’s letter in 22nd December’s County Times, regarding the proposed incineration plant, north of Horsham, I believe that West Sussex County Council has a plan for waste, prioritising sites posing lowest risk to health.

Assuming that WSCC also has a similar plan for the incineration plant and if so, can the public please see it and where the North Horsham site figures in it.

Clearly planning applications for incineration plants should match the plan and not be dealt with on a first-come-first-served basis.

Pam Rands

Arun Road, Billingshurst

