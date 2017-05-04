LETTER: Speedwatch in community

Billingshurst Parish Council often hears complaints from residents about anti-social driving in the area, including speeding.

Measures such as speed cameras, speed indicator devices and traffic calming are expensive and have to fulfil strict criteria before they would be supported by the police and West Sussex County Council.

Many areas benefit from having Community Speedwatch Schemes to help tackle speeding.

Billingshurst Parish Council would like to explore if a scheme in Billingshurst would be supported.

What we would like to do initially is get a list together of people who would be interested in taking part in the scheme; the scheme is only likely to receive support from the police if it can be demonstrated that it has the support of the community.

Once we have a list of volunteers, there would be an initial meeting which I hope will be attended by representatives from an established local scheme who will be able to tell us about Community Speedwatch and be on-hand to offer advice as to what the first steps would be in setting up a group in Billingshurst.

Someone would also need to take on the role of scheme co-ordinator.

Can anyone who would be interested in being involved in a scheme in Billingshurst please contact me preferably by email at paul.berry@billingshurst.gov.uk or on 07437 287241.

Paul Berry

Billingshurst Parish Council

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.