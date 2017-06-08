LETTER: Shock at rats in ‘family’ area

I cannot believe in this day an age we can possibly be plagued with rats in public areas.

With half term last week and a few hours off work, it was a great opportunity to take my niece and nephews to Horsham Park with my sister and my daughter. We parked at the car park by the bowling alley. Little ones were running in the park heading towards the play area next to the Pavilions.

Getting near to the play area my eldest nephew asked if we could all please go and see the ducks first, of course, I answered - big mistake. We entered through the gate and the three little ones crouched down near the edge of the water to observe the ducks and ducklings.

Then, no word of a lie, RATS! They were scurrying across the path, at the side of the path, in the grass - gives me the shudders just thinking about it.

They were everywhere, that is not an exaggeration, truly it’s not.

With that we grabbed the children and walked at a fast pace to get out, followed closely by another lady and her son, who also jumped at seeing so many rats.

Surely, something can be done - I know so many people may be reading this and criticise me for wanting rats gone from family areas, but I have got to say, of course, the occasional one or two you are going to get, but it was the amount we saw that was making it very uncomfortable to enjoy the bird life.

Since my sister and I have chatted about what we saw, a couple more horror stories have come to light.

The other day my mother’s friend was in the underground car park at Sainsbury’s and a rat fell from the roof near her trolley.

She went into Sainsbury’s and they said it was the council which was responsible for that area. Then rats were spotted running across the mini play area near Sainsbury’s.

Please, whoever is responsible, put something in place to STOP the high number of vermin in Horsham ‘family’ areas.

I have never known such a high number of Rolands around!

And surely with only a limited number of activity areas for children to enjoy in Horsham, they need to be made possibly rat-free.

K. Matthews

Rook Way, Horsham

