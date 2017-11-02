Letter: Serious crimes against animals

On behalf of Cats Protection’s Horsham and District Branch we would like to express how much we welcome the government’s announced intention to increase sentences to a maximum of five years for serious crimes against animals.

Sadly, there are regular reports of cats suffering appalling acts of cruelty. These include having paws taped together and left abandoned; cats being abandoned in sealed boxes; cats being shot at deliberately with air guns or poisoned; horrific deaths and mutilations inflicted by the M25 cat killer. We hope this move will deter those intending to harm cats or indeed any other animal.

Whilst prosecution and appropriate sentencing is vital, Cats Protection is campaigning to prevent acts of deliberate cruelty. That is why, for example, we are asking the government to licence air guns to help keep these potentially lethal weapons from falling into the wrong hands. Already we have over 70,000 signatures and target is 100,000.

For more information about Cats Protection’s air guns petition visit: www.cats.org.uk/airgunspetition

For tips on keeping cats safe visit: http://www.cats.org.uk/news/cats-protection-launches-advice-leaflet-on-keeping-cats-safe

Anna Portnoi

Co-ordinator Horsham Branch, PO Box 466, Horsham RH12 1XN