Letter: Safety issue over overgrown hedges

Re your article in the County Times dated 26th October page 13 Horsham edition - Plea to help prevent overgrown hedges (and trees) becoming a problem.

Please could you advise Bob Lanzer to put his own house in order, by taking notice, and acting as he himself advises to cut back the trees that almost totally occlude the major road sign indicating the turn off going north on the A24 to Partridge Green.

This is not unique to this junction, a total review is due regarding this problem on our county highways - with safety in mind.

Paul Royce

Little Hill, West Chiltington