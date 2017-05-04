LETTER: Safe corridors for wildlife

With regard to the North Horsham development I would like to point out to readers that some ponds in the area will be bisected by roads according to the published map of the development.

I live near to Harwood ponds. These are two ponds bisected by Harwood Road. Each summer mother ducks cross Harwood Road with their young to reach the sunnier pond on the Kingslea School side of the road.

Each time there is carnage reducing duck numbers. The council have kindly put up traffic warning signs alerting drivers to ducks crossing but, with regard to future developments, it would be better if separate bodies of water are not cut through by traffic but allowed to remain as safe corridors for wildlife.

I am writing this to alert the public in the hopes that others will raise this issue with the council and give wildlife their support. I will also be informing Sussex Wildlife Trust, who I believe are consulted on planning issues, and asking them to push for a change to the road plans.

I would just like to add how impressed I am with the enlightened landscaping at Wickhurst Green. There are lots of green spaces, lots of old trees left in place and – amazingly – streams not fenced off and overly culverted but actually embraced and enhanced by the landscaping.

With regard to landscaping of current and future developments could we have more elder please (there are not enough for elderflower cordial and elderberry syrup – excellent prophylaxis against colds) and the wildlife, also perhaps some nut trees and more bird cherry?

Tracy Valente

Corunna Drive, Horsham

