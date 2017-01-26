LETTER: Road surface remains rough

I had hoped the remedial work at Five Oaks would leave us with a smooth road surface to justify the tailbacks while it was in progress.

Sad to say my hopes have been dashed and the surface remains as rough as it was beforehand. Perhaps if the work had taken until the original end date of the 24th a better job could have been done. As it is I am glad I no longer motorcycle along the A29.

Stephen Lowe

Adversane Lane, Adversane

