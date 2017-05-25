LETTER: Researching history of pub

We are currently researching the history of a pub, the Onslow Arms in Loxwood, and would like to contact anyone who has memories of the house, whether as an occupant or a customer, who may be able to help us.

It appears to have become a pub in early 1820 very soon after Jacob Hoar became the occupier, perhaps cashing in on the trade of the recently opened Wey and Arun canal. He named the inn after his landlord, Denzil Onslow, the owner of the Drungewick Manor estate.

Perhaps some of your readers may remember the mid-twentieth century licensees: John Phillips, Hugh Goddard or Francis and Hilda Law, who ran the pub in the 1960s and 1970s when it was a King and Barnes house.

If anyone has any memories or photographs that they would like to share with us, we’d be grateful if they could get in touch.

Our number is 01483 420763 and our address is below.

Philip and Sally Gorton

11 Orchardfield Road, Godalming GU7 3PB

