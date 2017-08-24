Letter: Recognition for Horsham terrier Maisie

Like many others I’m sure, I was moved by the story of little terrier Maisie in the County Times on July 27 and her impressive display of loyalty and intelligence when she brought help to her owner following an accident.

Having been involved with animals for many years I still never cease to be amazed by them.

They are incredible creatures and should be valued by us all.

Perhaps Maisie could be recommended for some sort of animal award like the Dickin Medal or recognition from the RSPCA?

Carole Sorrell

Holly Close, Horsham

Maisie to the rescue ... Hero pooch runs mile to raise alarm for injured owner