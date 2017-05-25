LETTER: Reassurance for Brexiteers

Many of thousands in Horsham who voted to leave the EU, would have been Tories and defectors, who have since returned to the fold - because the PM said that Brexit means Brexit.

But, since the sitting MP voted to remain, they may have been wondering who is going to represent them in General Election debates on Brexit. After the loss of so many UKIP seats in the county council elections, many expected that Party to slink away, avoiding the loss of its deposit in the General Election. So it was good news for Brexiteers to see in a recent County Times that the 2015 UKIP candidate Roger Arthur, is standing, to reinforce their case, in Brexit debates. Is he brave, or foolhardy you might ask, unless you happen to know him?

As he pointed out, EU rulers are intent on emasculating our Parliament. He quoted Van Rompuy, who also said ‘The EU intends ultimately to control every country on the Western Flank of Russia. If the public doesn’t want it then we do it anyway’.

Why do many ‘democrats’ want to submit to such hegemony by trying to keep us under ECJ control?

Since senior politicians emphasised that a vote to leave the EU, would see us leaving the Single Market, why do they now advocate that we remain subject to EU Regulations by trying to stay in it?

A 2005 Treasury Paper estimated that compliance with EU Regulations costs us around six per cent of GDP, which equates to ie £96bn pa (£1.85 billion per week) in today’s terms. That surely dwarfs any value obtaining from the Single Market.

So MP Jeremy Quin must show a) he understands that the EU will not negotiate on the four freedoms and b) that he will fully support the PM’s intent to remove the UK from ECJ jurisdiction.

Can he reassure the many thousands of Horsham Brexiteers, of that?

Doug Rands

Arun Road, Billingshurst

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.