LETTER: Proud record of compassion

At times of big national and international change it’s easy for countries and peoples to turn inwards.

Before elections it’s easy to focus on what will benefit only ourselves. During this election campaign, I hope all our local candidates will consider global issues too, and commit to build on Britain’s proud record in looking outwards and working with others to tackle poverty, inequality and climate change.

We live in an interconnected world. We can’t enjoy true freedom and peace unless all enjoy freedom and peace. We can’t live life to the full unless all people can flourish.

I’m sure none of the local candidates would stoop so low as to say we can’t help people at home if we help them abroad. This is a false choice.

We are big enough to do both: it is who we are and what we stand for. I am proud to be British, not least because we are compassionate and we remember our humanity, the humanity shared by all.

Martin Brown

Cheesmer Way, Broadbridge Heath

