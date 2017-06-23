LETTER: Proud of our manifesto

Here in Horsham and across the country, something extraordinary took place on Thursday 8th June.

The Labour Party, which had been written off by many who criticised Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, took the fight to the Conservatives, and delivered a result that no one expected, shaking the Conservatives out of their arrogant complacency.

The Labour Party took seats off the Conservatives up and down the country leaving Theresa May’s Conservatives looking ‘weak and wobbly’, rather than ‘strong and stable’, as she clings on to power as the leader of a minority government.

In Horsham our vote almost doubled and we are now clearly the official opposition to the Conservatives. We would like to thank the 13,422 people who put their trust in Labour and voted for us. This is our best result in Horsham for a very long time.

We are proud of our manifesto, the campaign we fought and the excellent leadership demonstrated by our candidate Susannah Brady. We take great heart from the result we achieved.

Our guiding principal of ‘for the many, not the few’ will remain at the forefront of our campaigning here in Horsham as we continue to seek to create a kinder and more equal society.

Our Conservative MP claimed during his campaign that he would represent all of his constituents. We look forward to him delivering on his promises; to provide the funding our schools and NHS needs, and to him standing up for those constituents on zero hour contracts, the homeless, those struggling to pay the rent and those dependent on foodbanks. We will be watching his progress at every step and, if he fails to deliver on his promises, you can be sure that the Labour Party in Horsham will speak up for all constituents and hold him to account.

David Hide

Chair Horsham Labour Party, Clarence Road, Horsham

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.