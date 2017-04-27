LETTER: Protect us from noise nuisance

I am writing in reply to a letter in the County Times of March 20 from Mr Tony Hicks who proposes that a stretch of the A24 dual carriageway between the Warnham roundabout and the Hop Oast roundabout could be closed to enable the Horsham Italia event to move from the town to this already stretched to the limit area of this main trunk road which runs from Worthing into London.

If this letter had been written earlier in the month I would have thought it was an April Fools’ Day joke.

As it was I had to get someone else to read it to make sure that Mr Hicks was serious about his proposal.

For goodness sake, we do not want people putting strange ideas into Horsham District Council’s head which already has a record of a weird type of decision-making, ie, new card-only parking machines in the villages, North Horsham and Piries Place nightmares.

The county’s traffic police do a fantastic job of keeping us safe with vigilance and perseverance from ‘boy racer’ noise and safety nuisance.

The courts are now handing out stronger penalties to selfish, incredibly noisy, overnight tormentors to hard working people trying to get their sleep.

The people who own the Italia cars, it is suggested by Mr Hicks, could race along this road.

As soon as they have gone home, I am sure out would come, from that night, all the ‘Fast and Furious’ devotees from this and other counties.

Brighton speed trials were mentioned by Mr Hicks, but that is run along Madeira Drive, not a main road, also Brighton has city status.

W. Morriss

Dorking Road, Warnham

