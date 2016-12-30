LETTER: Proposals are inadequate

I can quite understand the need to raise funds to recover the costs of providing car parks in the district.

However, I would like to comment as follows.

The Henfield Village Hall is adjacent to a car park with space for approximately 100 cars. The hall is used by various societies and markets throughout the week. The three hour limit is quite inadequate for a large number of activities.

It would be better to extend the limit to four hours and increase the annual disc charge to say £18 per year, which is still only 35 pence per week.

In addition there are many events and exhibitions held in the hall, when on these occasions the visitor need to park for the whole day. For this group annual permit for £130 is not suitable.

These visitors must be allowed to park for the whole day. They would be willing to pay a daily fee rather than going round the village looking for on-street parking space. The streets adjacent to the car parks are already clogged up; the situation will get worse when short term parking discs become operational. The current proposal of three hours disc parking topped up by further three hours from Pay and Display is inadequate.

I hope HDC will reconsider the proposed charging scheme.

Arun Agarwal

Furners Mead, Henfield

