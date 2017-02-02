LETTER: Powerful life changing act

Every day I speak to patients and their families and see the pain, fear and struggle they go through when a bowel cancer diagnosis strikes.

That’s why I’m encouraging your readers to show their support for World Cancer Day on Saturday 4 February.

Bowel Cancer UK is working with nine other cancer charities to unite everyone in a simple but powerful life changing act – wearing a Unity Band on Saturday 4 February. By joining forces we will make a bigger impact in transforming the lives of millions who are affected by cancer.

The Unity Band is made of two parts, knotted together, to represent strength in unity and the power of what can be achieved when people join forces. You can get an exclusive Bowel Cancer UK Unity Band on our online shop for a suggested donation of £2, visit: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/shop

More than 44 people die from bowel cancer every day in the UK, it’s the nation’s second biggest cancer killer. However it shouldn’t be. It’s treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early. Your readers support will help us ensure more people have the chance of an early diagnosis.

Deborah Alsina MBE

CEO, Bowel Cancer UK, Willcox House, 140-148 Borough High Street, London SE1 1LB

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.