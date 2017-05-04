LETTER: Powerful cars on the bypass

In reply to W. Morriss’ letter in the County Times of April 27, it is great to have a debate. I respect their view.

I was not trying to endorse the unlawful use and nuisance of powerful cars and bikes using the A24 Horsham bypass.

It was to legitimise the use of these powerful cars on one day of the year when they visit Horsham.

We all experience the illegitimate racing on this road and since this bypass has been installed we also experience the constant drone of traffic 24/7.

We have experienced the horse traps where we are subjected to road blocks to allow horse and traps to race along this stretch.

This may be quieter but is still illegal and annoying.

We also hear the boy racers in the early hours and yet see no apprehension of the culprits by the authorities.

During the Italia visit I have witnessed many high powered cars using the A24, so why not give them a legitimised route with proper safeguards and a lawful approach?

Because our police force and our Police and Crime Commissioner cannot control this situation make it better for all and supply a controlled environment one day in the year.

We will not be able to sanction the illegal use of this road, that is up to our police authority who I agree is inadequate to carry out such tasks.

You mention Marina Drive for the Brighton speed trials and yes this is an easy road in Brighton to close. Brighton is controlled by the Green Party and yet they realise the revenue potential of such an event.

We appear to be on opposite parallels in this and I apologise. I was only trying to propose a legitimate way for these vehicles to stretch their legs with proper control measures in place.

Tony Hicks

Broome Close, Horsham

