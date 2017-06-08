LETTER: Power to act over eyesore

Your report on May 25 highlighted the disgraceful state of the old Gardener’s Cottages (there were actually two dwellings) adjacent our outstandingly picturesque cricket ground in Horsham.

As you say the properties have been deteriorating for over 15 years without any sign of a resolution. The prime responsibility lies with the Trustees to whom Horsham District Council assigned a 250 year lease. Since they have failed to find a solution for so long it is high time HDC stepped in.

If, as you report, an HDC spokesman said there was nothing the council could do he or she was completely wrong. Not only does the council hold the freehold, it has powers under Sec 215 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 to require the owners of this eyesore (the Trustees) to resolve the matter immediately, if necessary by requiring it to be demolished.

It’s time our local councillors did what they are paid for and insist this is resolved without further delay.

John Steele

Old Denne Gardens,

Horsham

