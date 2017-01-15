LETTER: Positive effect on recruiting

I have been asked by the committee of the Brighton and Mid Sussex

Association of Cricket Officials to thank Mark Dunford, Sussex Sports Editor, for the various articles in the Sussex Newspapers regarding the benefits of officiating.

It was felt that stories have made a positive effect on recruiting new umpires both for the Sussex Premier Cricket League and candidates applying for the ECB ACO Level 1 umpires course.

I wish you all the very best for 2017 and look forward to seeing you either on the cricket field or at various cricket events held during the year.

Matt French

Hon. Secretary, Brighton & Mid Sussex ACO, Eaton Road, Hove

