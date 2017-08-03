Letter: Piries Place car park needs redesign

The spaces are way too small and the turning circles to move floors are too tight in the Piries Place car park in Horsham (‘Car park could be replaced with ‘larger facility’, County Times July 27).

I saw someone rip off their rear bumper last week trying to go to an upper level.

My husband refuses to use this car park because of these issues.

If the council redoes, it will definitely need another level for the purposes of new development.

It is not in an ‘in your face position’ like Swan Walk so I don’t see an issue.

It needs to be fit for purpose.

If the council redesigns the layout I suspect many will start to re-use it.

Ali Hollingworth

Blenheim Road, Horsham