LETTER: Picture brought back memories

Your picture of Buzby at Queen Elizabeth School in 1978 (Nostalgia pages, June 8) brought back memories for me as it was myself who dressed up for the children, you should have seen there faces when we arrived it was a delight.

At the time I was an engineer with Post Office Telecommunications when our depot used to be at Denne Parade, we left the depot and my colleague and I in the van drove around the Carfax (that’s when you could drive all the way around) five times waving to people then we went to the school.

Colin Noakes

The Poplars, Horsham

