LETTER: Phone boxes as time capsules

Would it be possible to use our iconic red phone boxes as time capsules?

Maybe with the help of locals and museums displaying past photos of that spot and area, bringing local history to all.

I am thinking of being able to stand at one of our iconic red phone boxes and viewing past photos, and then seeing how different it is now.

Maybe it would also be good for school history walks and tourists visiting our town.

They could also include adverts promoting Horsham Museum.

If anyone from the council would consider it, I would be happy to help in any way.

Horsham has a great history and story to tell.

Mark Potter

Millthorpe Road, Horsham

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.