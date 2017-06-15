LETTER: Phenomenal nursery school

I am responding to your report ‘Parents speak up for nursery’ on June 8 regarding the Ofsted report on Anne Frank Montessori in Horsham.

My elder son attended the nursery for 2.5 years and is now in Reception and my two-year-old currently attends.

We feel it is a great pity that a small bureaucratic issue, which in no way put the children’s wellbeing and safety at risk, has led to a phenomenal nursery being judged as inadequate. This judgement speaks volumes about Ofsted’s increasingly narrow tick-box approach to inspection, which fails to provide parents with genuine insights into the quality and nature of provision.

The Montessori team are highly-trained professionals who have a deep understanding of how children develop. Their genuinely child-centred approach is innovative and refreshing in an education system that constrains and pigeon-holes children from far too young an age.

The Montessori is exactly the kind of nursery Ofsted should be learning from and sharing its best practice with other providers.

This judgement in no way affects our view of the nursery as parents, and we will continue to wholeheartedly recommend it to others. Our elder son is thriving at school having attended the Montessori for two and a half years and our younger son loves his sessions there.

Naomi kimber

Arthur Road, Horsham

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.