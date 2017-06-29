LETTER: Pest control in Horsham Park

In response to a letter in this publication on 8 June regarding rats in Horsham Park, I just wanted to reassure readers that the council is aware of the problem, and is actively putting pest control measures in place to rectify this situation.

One of the main causes is the overfeeding of birds in the pond, together with visitors leaving food waste litter around the park, which drastically reduces the effectiveness of the pest control treatments the council has put in place. Until further notice the pond area has been closed to the public.

Visitors to the park are asked to co-operate with the council’s efforts to eradicate pests and help restore Horsham Park as a place to enjoy for everyone.

Philip Circus

Cabinet Member with responsibility for the environment, Horsham District Council, Parkside, Chart Way, Horsham

