LETTER: Parking fees at country park

The recent article in the County Times invited comments on Horsham District Council’s proposals for parking at Southwater Country Park.

Places like SCP are community assets which encourage people to be part of a community, enjoy their surroundings and be active.

Putting complicated parking charges/processes can discourage good behaviour and encourage poor behaviour.

Rather than tax at point of use (car park charges etc.) residents should be asked if they would prefer to accept an increase in rates to enjoy free parking at places of community recreation.

Could we consider: moving to a voluntary contribution donation point (where parking meters are), with a suggested donation; or, installing automatic entrance barriers that charge £1 per visit. Operational costs are limited to collection of money. Exit is a separate automatic system.

At present, the payment machines have rarely worked for this year, with the added costs upgrades and maintenance.

The improvements already made to increased parking are good. We need to concentrate on making it work as a community benefit and not a method of raising additional taxes.

Derek Moore

Millfield, Southwater

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.