LETTER: Outstanding local business

I just wanted to make you aware of an outstanding local business in Storrington.

I’m a single mum having a really hard time lately trying to manage work and bringing up my two boys.

On a recent Friday on my way into work in Storrington there was a terrible scraping sound coming from my car.

I limped into work and was extremely agitated because I was pretty sure it was a brake problem. I live near Lewes and had a really packed schedule that day, including having to pick my children up later on from school in Hove.

I’ve got no family nearby to call on and I was directed to Autochek UK Ltd in Thakeham, near Storrington. I knew I didn’t have much hope of being seen just dropping into a garage but I was desperate.

Clive came over to look at my car and said it was probably the brakes but he was so backed up with work he couldn’t possibly fit me in.

I’m embarrassed to say emotion took over and I got very upset. Instead of getting cross with me Clive told me not to worry and to come back at twelve.

When I got a lift back at 12 he had looked at it and assured me that it was a stone that had got stuck under my brake pad. Not only had he looked at my car, but he didn’t charge me at all.

It’s not often you come across such kindness and it was a day I really needed my knight in shining armour.

I was so bowled over by Clive’s compassion in my hour of need and I just wanted to give him some recognition.

Yasmin Williams

The Paddocks, Rodmell, East Sussex

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.