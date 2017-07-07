LETTER: Our schools are in crisis

Reading Nick Herbert’s thoughts on Southern Rail, a quotation from H. L. Mencken comes to mind: “For every complex problem there’s a solution that’s clear, simple and wrong.”

No Nick, it’s not the unions that have caused the problems with our trains. Plenty of other train companies do perfectly well without picking fights with their staff. The problem with our railways is the mess caused by privatisation, bad management and blinkered, ideological government policies.

Nick doesn’t mention school funding, which is a pity as our schools are in crisis.

A proper education for our children is not a luxury, it’s an investment in our country’s future. Rather than address the issue we see the Tory MP for Crawley, Henry Smith, picking a fight with the school heads.

At the latest County Council Chanctonbury Local Committee I suggested that the county council should consider a referendum to increase council tax so that our schools can be properly funded. It’s not ideal, but the future welfare of our young people is at stake. Surely the county council could at least test the water with a straw poll?

At the same time we hear noises from ministers that the government might reduce some of the most severe austerity policies. They know the public are fed up with tax cuts for the rich while the rest of us suffer. In such a climate surely Nick could get more funding for our schools?

In his victory speech at the General Election count Nick said he would work for everyone in his constituency. Well Nick, it’s time to put up or shut up.

Simon Birnstingl

Vice chair, Arundel and South Downs Labour Party, Manor Road, Upper Beeding

