LETTER: Old phone box

In response to your quest for ideas on how to use a red phone box.

Well this is ours, I use it to store our garden tidying equipment. (See picture, this page)

This box was ‘saved’ by me many years ago when it was replaced by a (then) modern box in Matlock Road, Brighton. There is no box now.

I have not restored the box at all, many of the glass panels are missing, knocked out by the builders who removed the box with scaffold poles and a crane, also the bottom of the door has been ‘shortened’, no idea why.

I intend to restore it one day, the box from 1935/36 has to take second place to our classic car restoration, from 1933 ( 2x ), 1934 and 1935.

Chris & Linda Dancey

Brighton

