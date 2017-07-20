Letter: New threat to Horsham Park

According to planning application DC/17/1453, submitted by Horsham District Council itself, the grass area around the volleyball pitch just inside the station entrance to Horsham Park is to be lost to ‘mixed use recreation and event space’.

A very vague announcement letter sent to residents of Parkside Mews last week indicates the area will be converted to hard standing to accommodate, cars, marquees, portable toilets and power units.

This is to create a commercial site for weddings and other unspecified events.

It will be a further encroachment on the green space of Horsham’s park and in a tree-encircled section popular with families.

It will also be an eyesore confronting anyone entering the park between the two magnificent redwoods at the station end.

To the residents of the 16 flats and houses of Parkside Mews and to those of the two listed cottages at the top of North Street, and houses at the top of Hurst Road, it will mean the inconvenience of increased traffic, regular noise at weekends, and quite possibly smells.

And what is the need for this loss and inconvenience? Why the expense?

The Human Nature Garden has already proved an attractive venue for concerts and could easily accommodate weekend weddings away from houses.

Or is the proposed change of use just a step toward actual building in this corner of the park?

And there is a contradiction surrounding this application.

A notice on the volley-ball posts announces the closure of the pitch (the sand being too expensive, apparently) and its return to grass. Application DC/17/1453, if it goes ahead unchallenged, will see the pitch and surrounding grass turned to hard standing, car park and portable toilets.

I hope your readers will join me in objecting to the application.

David Sanderson

Parkside Mews, Horsham