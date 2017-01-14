LETTER: New challenges to help charity

Have you made your New Year’s resolution yet?

If the answer is no, why not consider taking on a challenge in aid of youth charity Sea Cadets?

For the first time, we are thrilled to have places available for a whole host of exciting charity challenges. The money you raise could really make a difference, as 93p in every £1 that we receive goes directly to our valuable work with young people. Sea Cadets helps 14,000 10- to 18-year-olds, in 400 communities across the UK, to see the world with confidence, to develop self-belief and skills for life.

Our charity challenges are a team effort between you and us – we offer you support as you prepare and train for your challenge, while you will be helping thousands of young people across the UK through your fundraising. We have sporting challenges available such as the Prudential RideLondon and the Royal Parks Half-Marathon, both designed to push you to the limit. The Snowdon Triple Challenge awaits those who fancy a tough and exciting multi-activity trial, while aspiring sailors may enjoy a day on the Solent with our Maritime Industry Regatta.

If you would like to make a trip abroad, take a look at the Zambezi River Challenge. Not one for the faint-hearted, you will paddle your way along the border with Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe, steadily heading for Victoria Falls where you will raft the most tempestuous rapids in the world.

If you are interested in any of these challenges and would like to help raise vital funds for Sea Cadets, please email events@ms-sc.org.

Martin Coles

CEO, Sea Cadets, Lambeth Road, London SE1 7JW

