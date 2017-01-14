LETTER: More police to tackle crime

I am writing to call for more police officers in the county of Sussex given a spate of burglaries on shops and on private houses.

My trade union has a campaign called ‘freedom from fear’.

People should feel safe whether it be at work or in their homes.

Society should invest in more police officers - and reduce the ‘politically correct’-driven red tape on police officers to improve effectiveness and expand time spent in the community rather than on inane paperwork.

John Barstow

Member, Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers Usdaw Executive Council, The Fleet, Fittleworth

