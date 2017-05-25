LETTER: Largest turnout of young people

In two weeks’ time we will all be going to polls and casting our vote for an election that, depending on the result, will change the future of the UK. Or will we?

Last year we went to the polling station to cast our vote on Brexit. Only 35 per cent of us actually did but within weeks this had become ‘the will of the people’! - 48 per cent said this wasn’t their will.

Why do so many of our fellow citizens choose not to vote?

You will hear such things as ‘what’s the point my vote won’t count’, ‘all politicians are liars and cheats’, ‘no politician is listening to the people’ and my favourite ‘I’ve got better things to do’.

Having a vote is a huge privilege and should not be squandered or dismissed.

I remember the snaking queues of would-be voters in the first election after the Black South Africans had been given the right to vote.

In Australia you are fined if you don’t turn up to vote.

The predictions are that a huge percentage of young people will not vote in this election.

For the young women out there, your vote was hard won over decades.

Someone died throwing herself under the King’s horse for you and many others were incarcerated and force-fed.

I hope I would have been as brave had I been there at the time.

Even if you spoil your ballot paper you are making a statement or vote for the party that seems to be nearest to your beliefs and convictions, even though they probably won’t win.

Let’s make this General Election one with the largest turnout of young people.

Dr Lesley Hendy

Comptons Lane, Horsham

