LETTER: Kindness of so many people

It was a good experience as a volunteer of the British Red Cross to help with the collection in the Carfax on a cold Monday afternoon

The kindness of so many people both young and old to help less fortunate people was a tribute to our town. On the way home on the bus with my collection bucket I even had a donation. Thanks to all.

Terry Slade

Cavendish Close, Horsham

