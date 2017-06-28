LETTER: Kind donation will help charity

We would just like to say a huge thank you to a very kind lady called Jan, who we met on Saturday May 27 whilst we were out walking.

My husband and I do long distant walking, and had set out on a 25 mile walk and have raised money for Sands on several occasions. This particular day we were out walking and we were wearing our Sands t-shirts. We had just crossed over the lock gates and about to go onto the prom, when we met Jan who was out walking her two dogs. She noticed our t-shirts and without thinking opened her purse and gave us £10 towards the Sands charity.

Sands stands for ‘stillbirth and neonatal death society’ and is very dear to my heart as I work as a midwife at East Surrey Hospital in Redhill.

We just want to reassure Jan that the money has been given to Horsham Sands and they will use the money for refreshments at their monthly meetings with parents who have suffered a loss.

This kind and thoughtful gesture certainly restores ones faith in human kindness.

Andy and Tracy Skinner

Quail Close, Horsham

