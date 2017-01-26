LETTER: Infrastructure overwhelmed

‘Ministers shelve plans to bulldoze Green Belt’ - this was the headline in at least one national newspaper last week.

It appears that at least ten Cabinet Ministers are facing controversy over Green Belt developments in their constituencies and, of course, now the Government is looking at whether this wretched proposal is such a good idea.

It is regrettable that our local MPs, firstly Francis Maude, who would never do anything to jeopardise his Cabinet position, and now Jeremy Quin and Nick Herbert, could not find it within themselves to support their constituents who objected to the loss of our beautiful countryside.

On a recent Friday, thanks to problems with Southern Rail, my eldest son needed a lift from Billingshurst to his home in Angmering. Just before 5pm the queue of traffic up to the Washington roundabout on the A24, was nearly back to Ashington and we found a similarly lengthy queue on Long Furlong where it crosses the A27.

The Weald School in Billingshurst continues to build on its playing fields in an attempt to accommodate the rising number of pupils and our local doctors’ surgery has a list of 14,000 patients.

But never mind, let’s continue to build thousands of new houses, it is after all, good for the local estate agencies and take-aways, who are thriving while the traditional shops disappear.

It would be nice if our local MPs took a serious look at what is happening in their constituencies and at least tried to do something before the whole infrastructure is overwhelmed and there is little green space left to enjoy.

In January 2013, Sir David Attenborough said that population growth is the biggest threat to this planet. Well the Government and our local councils are certainly doing their best to prove him right.

Robert Bishop

Broomfield Drive, Billingshurst

