LETTER: Incalculable cost to residents

County Times readers who were unable to attend may be interested in the ‘lowlights’ from Horsham District Council’s consideration of the £957 million North of Horsham development application by Liberty Property Trust:

“Onerous restrictions placed on councillors who wanted to read the secret unredacted viability report” – Responsibility: Chief Executive, Tom Crowley and Leader of Council, Cllr Ray Dawe.

“This is one of the most important planning applications we have ever seen before this council... No need to get wound up about the viability report” – Cabinet Member for Planning and Development, Cllr Claire Vickers.

“It is unusual or rare for greenfield sites to meet 35 per cent affordable housing” - Director of Planning, Economic Development and Property, Chris Lyons.

“We can’t do any more. We can’t do any more OK? Now is the time to stand up as councillors make the decision on this application and go forward” - Cllr Brian O’Connell.

Viability – Landowner estimated profit: £77 million. Liberty estimated net profit: £174 million. Contribution towards consequently required Horsham District community infrastructure: £zero. Financial cost to Horsham District rate-payers: £millions. Eventual cost to Horsham District residents: incalculable.

C. Morris

Tennyson Close, Horsham

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.