LETTER: Importance of fibre optics

I am writing in support of the Openreach experiments at Plaistow in fibre optics.

However the system needs to be fully universal across the United Kingdom from Scillies to Shetlands and from London to Londonderry.

We need a universal fibre optics system like Rowland Hill’s universal Royal Mail of the 1840s.

Many businesses whether they be service industries like pubs or manufacturing industries are in isolated areas. And good infrastructure can only further the trade of these businesses including taking on more employees.

I have spoken to a well respected pub landlord who has revived a pub/restaurant in a rural location just east of Wisborough Green and he has confirmed to me the importance of fibre optics.

Government can do things to assist businesses like removing onerous planning regulations, reducing taxes and abolishing the carbon levy. However UK wide infrastructure including universal broadband is also vital.

Usdaw at its conference just last month supported a motion for universal broadband. Both business and the unions share a common platform on infrastructure.

Candidates seeking election to the commons would be wise to take heed of this platform.

John Barstow

The Fleet. Fittleworth

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.