LETTER: Implications for our highways

Why does West Sussex County Council Highways not recognise the implications of the North Horsham development’s proposed road infrastructure?

They have agreed to the designs provided by the developer with little consideration of the views of the public, or acknowledgement of their own strategies.

The West Sussex Strategy for Walking and Cycling provides guidance for prioritising cycling and walking infrastructure in new developments. The current proposals do not make any commitments. They list items that could be included but there is no stated intent.

The Horsham Infrastructure Development Plan, adopted by Horsham Council in April 2016, proposes a safe crossing of the A264 for cyclists and pedestrians, the widening of existing footways, and on-road cycle ways on Rusper Road. Surely more than one crossing is required if this development is to be seamlessly integrated with Horsham town?

There does not appear to be any realistic acknowledgement of the vehicular impact of this development. The A264 is already busy and traffic volume is only going to increase. WSCC Highways appear to have accepted the proposal of introducing traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing.

Surely these measures would mean speed restrictions and therefore traffic flow will be impacted upon. This will have a negative effect along the A264. The Great Daux Roundabout already has tailbacks every morning and with the proposed development they will only get worse.

Indeed, this will likely affect all of the local roundabouts and impair traffic flow. Will there be even longer delays at Moorhead Roundabout for those attempting to leave Horsham?

Chichester Ring Road has a known traffic problem and there are frequent delays. Will the Horsham bypass follow suit? There is a very great danger of this occurring.

WSCC Highways should be managing their network to ensure that smooth traffic flow happens, that pedestrians and cyclists can cross easily, and that road safety improves generally. They ought to query the developer’s data and be prepared to object. They appear to support developments without question instead of improving the infrastructure for the benefit of everyone.

We need a rethink before it’s too late.

Malcolm Willis

Curzon Avenue, Horsham

