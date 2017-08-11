Letter: Horsham residents’ chance to play a part in town future

I would like to extend a warm invitation to your readers to the Horsham Blueprint Neighbourhood Forum AGM on August 14 at Rehoboth Church, New Street, Horsham, starting at 7.30pm.

Horsham Blueprint Neighbourhood Forum, supported by Forest, Denne and Trafalgar neighbourhood councils is working to develop a neighbourhood plan for Horsham town.

This plan when adopted will form part of the statutory framework that will govern future developments within the town.

The focus of this year’s AGM will be Blueprint’s Vision for Horsham. The Vision builds upon the feedback received from residents of Horsham town during the consultation conducted over recent years.

We are at an important step in the development of the Neighbourhood Plan as we move from evidence gathering to policy development.

So on the 14th we will be: explaining the intended scope of the Neighbourhood Plan, and how the policies being developed for the Neighbourhood Plan will contribute to making that Vision a reality; and describing how draft policy proposals can be commented on directly via our website - www.horshamblueprint.org.

It’s your town, come along on the 14th and play your part!

For further information and papers see www.horshamblueprint.org.

Andrew Cooke

Acting chair, Horsham Blueprint Neighbourhood Forum, Barrington Road, Horsham