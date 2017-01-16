LETTER: Historic MG used in show

I am writing with reference to your article on page 2 of the County Times of January 5, headed ‘Celeb antique hunters’.

Mention is made of the car used as being a 1950 MG Midget. Whilst your reporter is correct that the car is an MG, it is an MGBGT (rubber bumper model, dating to 1980, somewhat different to 1950).

To ensure the enjoyment of the WSCT, it would be good to feel confident in the accuracy of the articles!

David Griffiths

Local area representative for the MG Car Club, Worthing Road, Horsham

