LETTER: Help to access superfast links

At BT, we’re looking to hear from communities in West Sussex that would like to work with us to bring fibre broadband to their area.

We’re having great success with a new initiative – called a Community Fibre Partnership (CFP) – specifically intended to help communities not yet involved in superfast broadband rollout plans.

Across the UK, around 250 CFP projects have so far been agreed with local communities, of which more than 100 have already been completed.

A Community Fibre Partnership involves a local group working directly with us. There usually needs to be a joint funding arrangement, but we do everything we can to make it as affordable as possible.

There’s even a grant available of up to £20,000 if your local Ofsted registered school benefits from the work.

But, whatever your circumstance, it is well worth getting in touch and finding out more.

We have a dedicated team on standby to explain things clearly and take you through the process. It really doesn’t have to be daunting. You’ll get a dedicated point of contact and help bringing your community together.

If you want to find out more on behalf of your community, visit www.communityfibre.bt.com.

We look forward to working with you.

Stacey King

BT Regional Partnership Director for the South East, Newgate Street, London EC1A 7AJ

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.