LETTER: Help for needy

The Rotary Club of Horsham would like to thank the 29 shops in Horsham that participated in this year’s Trick or Treat Competition during the autumn half term holidays.

The competition winners were Chloe Williams, Daniel Brasanth John, Leonie Ellison, Beatrice Franke, Lucie Guyot and Tilly Beckwith. Congratulations to all of them, and to the many mums and dads who escorted their youngsters.

The competition raised nearly £800 which will be used to help local needy organisations and individuals.

Look out for our annual Bunny Hunt Competition at Easter - and have a wonderful Festive Season.

John le Rossignol

Rotary Club of Horsham, Green Lane, Mannings Heath

