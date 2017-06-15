LETTER: Heartwarming act of kindness

We would very much like to say a big thank you to a very kind young lady named Louise who was such a great help after my husband tripped and fell outside John Lewis in Horsham on June 7.

On a day visit up from Worthing we did not know where the nearest hospital was but she insisted on getting us to her car and driving to the walk-in clinic so he could be checked over and the nasty cut on his forehead could be dressed.

The staff at this clinic were very helpful and professional and after a thorough check up his cut was dealt with and we could return to John Lewis and eventually drive home.

With so much nastiness happening in the country at the moment it was so heartwarming to find such kindness and help from strangers, so thank you again, especially to Louise.

Pat and Norman Trott

Heene Road, Worthing

