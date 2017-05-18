LETTER: Great honour to be re-elected

Through your newspaper, I should like to express my sincere thanks to the residents of Holbrook within my division who supported me during the past four years and at the West Sussex County Council election.

It is a great honour to again be re-elected to represent the division. I always remember my responsibility of being accountable to you all and representing your interests.

I look forward to serving you all for the next four years.

Peter Catchpole

(Con) West Sussex county councillor for Holbrook, Northlands Road, Horsham

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.