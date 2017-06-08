LETTER: Grateful for collection aid

Billingshurst and District Branch of Arthritis Research UK would like to thank everyone who so kindly gave to our street collection on Saturday May 27.

The amount raised was £183.51 for which we are extremely grateful.

This amount will help fund the many research projects being organised throughout the country into a cure for arthritis. Thank you.

Chris Fuller

Chair, Billingshurst and District Branch of Arthritis Research UK, Hurstlands, Billingshurst

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.