LETTER: Give physical activity a boost

Keeping physically active is vital to maintaining a healthy heart.

However, we recently revealed new statistics which showed that 2.4million adults in the South East are failing to meet the recommended level of physical activity, significantly increasing their risk of heart disease and early death.

In the UK alone physical inactivity causes one in ten premature deaths from coronary heart disease, and one in six deaths overall. So it’s never been more important to get your heart pumping.

But getting active doesn’t have to be difficult.

With the British Heart Foundation’s MyMarathon challenge you can complete the 26.2 miles in your own time, whether it’s over four hours, four days or four weeks.

Run to work every morning, jog during your lunchbreaks or run laps around the park in the evenings; you decide the place and you decide the pace.

More than 30,000 people of all fitness levels took part in MyMarathon last year, raising over £1million for the BHF’s life saving heart research.

Why not take on the challenge this May and help give your physical activity a boost.

Every pound raised could help us accelerate the fight against heart disease, and make a real difference the 935,700 people locally that are living with its burden.

You can sign up to MyMarathon by visiting bhf.org.uk/mymarathon where you will find helpful tips and advice on how to get started.

Dr Mike Knapton

Associate Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, Greater London House, 180 Hampstead Road, London NW1 7AW

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.