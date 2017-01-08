LETTER: Gifts of cheer for families

For nine days between December 4 and 24 Horsham Lions Club members, their families and friends of Horsham Lions were out in the Horsham community with their collection buckets seeking the support from members of the general public, in order that they can help those who are most in need in the community in which we have served for 53 years.

On seven of the nine days we were collection at Newbridge Nurseries, Sainsbury’s and the Tesco Superstore in Horsham and Broadbridge Heath. Thank you to these three organisations for the help and support you have given this Christmas.

On two Sunday afternoons and evenings, with the aid of Father Christmas, Horsham Lions were collecting in Southwater, the Cedar Drive area and Bartholomew Way and Lemmington Way Areas of North Horsham. For the people in those locations thank you for supporting us so generously.

Overall, with the fantastic generosity of the Horsham community, we raised a total sum of £4,035.72, which is a record in itself.

The question I am sure is on everybody’s lips is: “How is this money being used?”

The answer is that with the aid of The Horsham Women’s Refuge and two community based organisations in Horsham we have identified 41 needy families who needed help and support. Each of these families received a food parcel which saw them through this Christmas time. In addition these 41 families had a total of 100 children between them, all of whom would have received a present suitable for their ages so that they had a far better Christmas than they had all imagined. This is all due to the generosity of everyone who has supported us during these nine collection days.

This is not the end of our Christmas fundraising efforts because 20 local pubs and businesses are supporting Horsham Lions by selling squares for our Christmas Hamper Raffles. The results of this will not be known for several weeks, so if you do see these hampers on show with a board please buy a square, in order that we can continue our work in helping those who are in most need.

For those of you who have met Horsham Lions over this Christmas period and or would like to know more about us or perhaps would like to perhaps join us please contact me by email at: tomosborne1947@gmail.com.

Finally on behalf of Horsham Lions Club members and the 41 families that have been helped this Christmas, through your generosity and support we hope you have a happy and contented New Year.

Tom Osborne

President of Horsham Lions Club, Middleton Road, Horsham

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.