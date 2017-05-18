LETTER: Generous gifts in collection

The Horsham branch of Parkinson’s UK would like to thank all those who donated so generously to the town collection on saturday April 22.

The total sum raised on the day was £1,006.04.

The money raised will be used by the branch to help fund very important research and welfare projects promoted by Parkinson’s UK, together with local initiatives including physiotherapy classes and other branch activities.

Branch meetings and socials are held on the third Tuesday in the month and we organise socials throughout the year.

Anyone is welcome and for more information about meetings please contact Carol Mathews on 01403 263882.

Dennis Saunders

Parkinson’s UK co-ordinator, Oaks Close, Horsham

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.