Letter: Gatwick late flight are ‘depressing for light sleepers’

I read the managing director’s gleeful account of how busy Gatwick has been this year with a very big sigh! The planes now continue to land at Gatwick as late as 3am, so for those of us who are light sleepers – this is just so depressing!

Added to this is the fact that they start landing again at 5am, which I’m sure didn’t happen 20 years ago.

I’ve lived in Rudgwick since 1989 and the noise at night is far, far, worse than it ever used to be, and yet the MD is hoping to double numbers with a second runway!

Please ‘No’!

C. Westbrook

Hermongers Lane, Rudgwick