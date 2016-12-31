LETTER: Future site for war memorial

I was very surprised to see the piece in the County Times concerning the fate of the war memorial when the Crown Post Office in Horsham’s Carfax moves to WH Smith’s in Swan Walk.

To be fair to the Post Office, there was an information sheet, which was available to everyone, visible within the Post Office and people were invited to submit their comments on the proposals by the 7th December 2016.

The relocation of the war memorial was considered to be of great importance during the move.

Horsham Trafalgar Neighbourhood Council commented on the proposed move and made the following comment with respect to the war memorial.

“We believe that the existing war memorial should remain with the Crown Post Office, when it moves to its new location, as it’s a memorial to the people, who worked for the Post Office and gave their lives in the defence of their country. It would have little meaning if it was located elsewhere.”

I hope that Ann Humphreys submitted her comments on the fate of the war memorial to the Post Office during the consultation period rather than raising it as an issue at this late stage.

David Moore

Chairman, Horsham Trafalgar Neighbourhood Council, Swindon Road, Horsham

